1 dead, 3 injured in Washington state high school shooting; suspect in custody

Rockford, WA – Officials say one person was killed and at least thee others were shot when a gunman opened fire at a high school in Washington state.

Multiple ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter were dispatched to a high school south of Spokane, Washington, following reports of a shooting. The shooting was reported at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday. Annie Baxter, whose two daughters attend Freeman Middle School across the street from the high school, told The Spokesman-Review that children were running into buildings when she pulled up to the school area about 10:15 a.m. She says classes were about to begin because it’s a “late start” day. All schools in the Spokane district were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department told reporters that one person died in the shooting Wednesday morning at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane. Three of the injured were taken to a hospital.

The Spokesman-Review reports Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said at the scene that the shooter was in custody.

Fire officials in Washington state say people have been injured and taken to a hospital after a shooting at a high school. Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department says the threat “has been eliminated” at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane. He wouldn’t release how many people were injured Wednesday or their conditions. He provided no more details.

Spokane Public Schools says on Twitter that the school is no longer lockdown.

No information was immediately available on who opened fire

Multiple callers reporting shots fired by Freeman High School. WSP and SCSO responding.

-Steve — Spokane News (@Spokane_News) September 13, 2017

A very active scene at Freeman High School. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/yyDI1nibkr — Peter Maxwell (@KHQPeterMaxwell) September 13, 2017