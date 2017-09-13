2 dead, child wounded in 3 separate St. Louis shootings

ST. LOUIS – Authorities say three separate shootings in St. Louis have left two people dead and a 6-year-old in critical condition.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the first shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Lt. John Green says a woman’s ex-boyfriend fatally shot her current boyfriend, who was 21.

The 6-year-old shooting victim was taken to a children’s hospital an hour and a half later. The child’s father said a gunman on foot and another in a car opened fire as the family pulled up in front of their home. The child was hit in the head and the father sustained a leg wound.

The final shooting victim was found left for dead in a street around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Another victim was hit in the leg.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com