Area leaders meet to make MetroLink safer

Making MetroLink safer; easier said than done. However, the “memorandum of understanding” (MOU) that everyone involved in MetroLink safety signed might be the first best step.

“What we were hoping to do was create structure to the performance of security duties and we were able to that through the MOU,” said St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.

Stenger, St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, Metro CEO John Nations, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson signed the MOU, bringing all entities together to work in a collaborative effort to make Metro safe for the first time.

"We in the city assigned a new lieutenant to head up the MetroLink safety effort, which is great, and hired other officers as well," Krewson said.

All parties said the three law enforcement agencies that police the system are working together better and they think the interface between enforcement personnel and Metro security has strengthened.

“In Illinois, we have more officers on platforms and on trains. In Missouri, we’re working towards putting forth the effort to figure out how to configure platforms,” Kern said.

There has been finger pointing in the past as to who is more responsible for safety on Metro but not anymore – at least, not now.

“I think we all look forward to the public realizing we're in a new era of cooperation and look forward to making system safe,” Nations said.