Boy, 6, fighting for his life after shooting; suspects sought

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A six-year-old boy is fighting for his life this morning. He's in critical, unstable condition after being shot in the head around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday on Adelaide Avenue near Grant.

The victim and his eight-year-old brother were in the car with their father.

Police say two people fired shots into their car as they pulled up in front of their house. His father was shot in the leg and drove to the hospital.

One of the shooters was in a silver sedan. Another ran away.

The shooter, on foot, is described as a black male in his mid to late 30s, six-feet-tall, 240 pounds. He was wearing a white t-shirt, a Durag, grey sweatpants and a carrying a handgun.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the 2100 block of Adelaide, who may have home surveillance video, to please contact Crimestoppers to help them solve this crime and bring justice to this little boy.

The number is 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).