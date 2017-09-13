Breckenridge Hills police working homicide investigation

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, MO- One person is dead and a search is on for a suspect after a vehicle crash in Breckenridge Hills Wednesday night.

Authorities are not releasing much information but do confirm an accident in the area of Chaucer and Baltimore that is now being treated as a homicide scene. It’s still unclear how the victim in the case was killed or where exactly the victim was located.

The Breckenridge Hills Police department says there is an active search for a suspect.