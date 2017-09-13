City of Collinsville repeals ‘Sagging Pants’ ordinance

COLLINSVILLE, Il. _No need to pull up your saggy pants anymore in Collinsville. The Metro East city repealed its ‘Sagging Pants’ ordinance.

According to the Belleville News Democrat, the repeal is effective immediately.

The ‘Sagging Pants’ ordinance was introduced in 2011 but never enforced. The ordinance required people on public property, including streets and sidewalks, to be quote, ‘properly attired.’

Violators faced a $100 fine citation and up to 40 hours of community service.

Collinsville police never wrote a single citation for it.