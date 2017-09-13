Doctors admit lacking quality time with patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _As the healthcare debate continues a survey from a medical group called MDVIP reveals more than 80 percent of doctors admit they lack quality time with their patients. The same survey also says more than half of doctors often write prescriptions or refer their patients to specialists because of time constraints.

Dr. Lawrence Gassner, Internist from MDVIP, joined us via satellite with more.