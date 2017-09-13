Edward Jones funding of Alzheimer’s Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The diagnosis of Dementia or Alzheimers is more than a health scare, it's also a frightening financially. How can a family best prepare for the personal financial impact?

Last year, St. Louis-based Edward Jones teamed up with the Alzheimer's Association committing $12.5 million over five years. Senior partner John Beuerlein joined us with how that donation is being put to good use. He also encouraged everyone to attend Saturday's 'Walk to End Alzheimers' this weekend in downtown St. Louis.

St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer`s

Saturday, Sept. 16 | Scottrade Center

Registration opens at 8 a.m.

Ceremony: 9:30 a.m.

Walk: 10 a.m.

To learn more visit: alz.org/walk