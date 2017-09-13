Illinois AG gives local authorities direction on immigration

CHICAGO (AP) – Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s office has issued a handbook for law enforcement following a new state law limiting cooperation between local authorities and federal immigration agents.

Madigan’s spokeswoman Eileen Boyce says it’s a response to inquiries from local authorities about the law and President Donald Trump’s immigration-related executive orders.

Among other things, the guidance explicitly says Illinois authorities can’t honor immigration detainers because of the law signed last month. Detainers are requests from immigration authorities to hold suspected deportable immigrants until they can be picked up.

The guidance comes as the McHenry County sheriff’s office faces a lawsuit over claims that it’s sidestepping the law and honoring detainers. Sheriff Bill Prim has said he’s taking time to interpret the law.

Boyce says the guidebook wasn’t prompted by McHenry County.