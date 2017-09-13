Neighbors ask why a gunman would shoot an innocent 6-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Police need your help tracking down the gunmen who opened fire on a car with two young boys inside. A 6-year-old and his father were hit by the gunfire.

Investigators say that the 6-year-old boy is clinging to life. He was shot in the head right outside of his home. Neighbors are wondering why someone would shoot an innocent child.

"We heard all this shooting and I said, 'Oh , Lord somebody got killed.' So we ran to the front. They are good kids," said the victim's neighbor Jessie Burnley.

Detectives say it all unfolded around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Adelaide Avenue when a father and his two sons, ages six and eight, were in a car in front of their home. A second car and a man approached. They opened fired into their car.

"They were waiting for somebody in the vehicle. It was not the children they were looking for ," said Lt. John Green of the St. Louis Police Department. "Now in society, they don't care who is in the vehicle. As they as long as they get the vehicle, and they get a person inside the car, to make them feel pain."

"When you see kids involved, I think a person should respect that . I don't think people should be shooting when they see kids involved," said Burnley.

The father drove himself and the two children to an area hospital. The 6-year-old victim was listed in critical condition. The other child was not hit by gunfire. The man was listed in stable condition.

"You got kids in the car. Why shoot in the car. Society is changing and people don't care anyone," Green said. "Whatever was going on, the little boy got caught up in it. He got shot and we are praying for the little boy."

St. Louis police say the suspect's vehicle is described as a silver four-door. Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.