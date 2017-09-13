Parkway School District votes to change graduation dates, to accommodate Jewish Sabbath

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO - The Parkway School Board voted to change the graduation date for two schools after complaints that a Saturday graduation was insensitive to the religious beliefs of some of the students.

All Parkway high schools were scheduled to graduate on Saturday, May 19 2018. That is the Jewish Sabbath followed by another Jewish holy day.

A petition to change the date was started which got over 2,000 signatures.

At a board meeting Wednesday, the school board president apologized to Jewish students within their community.

Then in a unanimous vote the board decided to move Parkway North’s graduation to Tuesday, Parkway Central’s graduation to Thursday and keep Parkway West and South’s graduation on Saturday.

Parents and student are glad that the board heard their concerns and listened, and they hope that it will have an impact on future decisions the school makes.

The board promised to re-visit the Saturday date for all schools in the future.