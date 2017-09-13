Saving pets during natural disasters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _This guy became separated from his owner during Hurricane Harvey. But a good samaritan was able to reunite the dog with his owner.

Not all pets are that lucky. Some are left behind by owners who can’t take them to shelters.

Animal rescue agencies help close the gap caring for pets during natural disasters. American Humane is the country`s first and oldest National Humane Organization and was the first group to help with animals in times of disaster.

President and CEO, Dr. Robin R. Ganzert joined us via satellite with the details.

The national American Rescue program, which rescues and shelters animals in disasters and cruelty cases, began working in 1916, rescuing and caring for 68,000 warhorses wounded each month on the battlefields of World War I.

It has been part of every major disaster relief effort since, from Pearl Harbor to Hurricane Katrina to 9/11 to Superstorm Sandy and now to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.