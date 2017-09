Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — It used to be if you wanted to see art, you had to go to a gallery or museum.. That changes this month.

St.ART kicks off on Saturday, September 30th with artists coming together to create art in public places with the intention of offering hope, healing and positive dialogue through art.

St.ART

September 30th

Langenberg Field in Forest Park

October 1st

Fairgrounds Park