Sunset Hills aldermen oppose city-county merger

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. _Another St. Louis municipality comes out against a proposed city-county merger. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen met Tuesday night and came out against a St. Louis City-County merger.

Also Tuesday night, the aldermen heard another plan for the area damaged by the New Year's Eve tornado back in 2010.

The proposal is for 15 attached single-family homes. Another earlier proposal had a plan for 20 homes.

One resident expressed concern saying the proposal would be similar to putting 15 row houses on less than two and a half acres. The board is expected to take a final vote at its next regular meeting.