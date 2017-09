Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The Cardinals don't have a rally squirrel or cat, but an insect. In last night's game during the fourth inning, Adam Wainwright had a staring contest with a Praying Mantis.

Wainwright was not playing! He had the day off and had some fun in the dugout with the insect. Even Mike Matheny let the mantis on his hand and then he safely put it back on the railing.

People are naming the mantis, "Rally Mantis" and "Stan the Mantis."