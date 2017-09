Brad Paisley is bringing his Weekend Warrior Tour to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Sunday, September 24th with special guests Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell and FOX 2 wants you to be there!

We’re giving away a pair of tickets EVERY DAY THIS WEEK plus one grand prize winner will receive a Meet & Greet with Brad Paisley!

Tickets are still available – click here to purchase tickets.

Hurry! Entries are due by September 18th at 10am.

Contest rules