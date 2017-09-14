× Ballwin soldier killed in training exercise at Fort Hood

FT. HOOD, Texas – An Army medic with ties to the St. Louis area died Tuesday during a training exercise at Fort Hood, Texas.

Staff Sgt. Sean Devoy served as a flight paramedic with Company C, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division.

Devoy died after falling during helicopter hoist training near Robert Gray Army Airfield. He was 28.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Devoy joined the Army in March 2010. He was deployed to Germany in 2010 and served three tours in Afghanistan in 2011, 2013, and 2016.