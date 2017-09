ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ As we head into the fall, it will be the time to put up the shorts and bring out the jeans. Sean Phillips, from Mid Rivers Mall, joined us with the latest trends from Christopher & Banks, Dillard`s and Windsor.

Christopher & Banks is having a fall style show September 16 at 1 p.m.

To learn more visit: http://www.shopmidriversmall.com/