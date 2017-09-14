Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY…SEPTEMBER 15, 2017

High pressure drifting to our south and east but in control…lots of sunshine on Friday and with the southerly flow all day long…a little warmer…near 90 for the afternoon…warm for the Friday night football games…and hot for the Saturday afternoon games…sunshine and near 90 again…a weak and struggling front will try to come in late Sunday…I don’t think it gets thru STL…so partly sunny…near 90 again…more humid…a few spot showers and thundershowers Sunday night into early Monday…still warm Monday and Tuesday and much of next week.