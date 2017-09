× East St. Louis High School placed on ‘soft lockdown’ over shooter threat

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – East St. Louis police were notified of potential threat at East St. Louis High School Thursday afternoon.

The school was placed on a “soft lockdown” while authorities responded.

The situation was determined to not be a credible threat and students were released from school at the regularly scheduled time of 2:30 p.m.