ST. LOUIS – Westbound Interstate 70 in downtown St. Louis was closed Thursday afternoon ahead of rush hour because of an accident.

The accident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on westbound I-70 before Madison.

At least one vehicle caught fire. St. Louis firefighters said one occupant was rushed to a local hospital.

According to MoDOT, the closure was expected to last about an hour. Drivers were encouraged to seek alternate routes.