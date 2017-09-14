Gateway Greening: Chefs in a Garden event at Four Seasons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Don't have a green thumb? That's not a problem for Gateway Greening. The local organization is teaching area families how to grow their own food with the help of some talented St. Louis chefs. Ten St. Louis chefs will prepare a masterpiece of tasting plates on Sunday, September 17 using local ingredients found in some of Gateway Greening's gardens.

Tickets for "Chefs in a Garden" at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis are still available and open to people of all ages and abilities. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Gateway Greening has been operating for 33 years and currently has more than 200 community and school gardens in the greater St. Louis area. The organization hopes to strengthen the community through gardening and urban agriculture and would like to see more school gardens added throughout the St. Louis area. ​

Chefs in a Garden

Four Seasons Hotel

999 North 2nd Street

Sunday, September 17th

6pm to 9pm

chefsinagarden.org