Meet the Cardinals Spanish language broadcasters

ST. LOUIS, MO — Sunday on Fox-Sports Midwest, you saw Yadier Molina jack a 3-run homer just as they cut away to the Spanish language broadcast booth with Polo Ascencio and Yadi’s big brother, former major league catcher, gold glover and World Series champ Bengie Molina. It’s was quite a moment.

Now in their second year broadcasting Cardinals games in Spanish, these guys seem to be having more fun this side of Mike Shannon.

More information: insidestl.com

Follow these broadcasters on Twitter: @poloascencio – @BengieMolina1