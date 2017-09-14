Mine subsidence closes Swansea schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWANSEA, Il. _There's no school for the rest of the week for students at Wolf Branch middle and elementary schools in Swansea. When classes resume on Monday, students will share space at the elementary school.

The middle school building is being closed for safety reasons because mine subsidence is damaging parts of the building. The school was built 15 years ago over an old mine, now the ground is shifting under the building.

The classrooms are fine but there`s enough damage in other parts of the building to force the move. Volunteers are already moving items from the middle school to the elementary school.

The superintendent hopes middle school students can return to their building at some point. No one knows if or when that will happen.