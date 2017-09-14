More cities oppose merging St. Louis and St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS – Two additional St. Louis County municipalities are opposing any merger of St. Louis and St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that members of the Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday to oppose a merger of the city and county. Olivette City Council and its mayor also approved a resolution Tuesday urging the city and county to oppose any legislation authorizing a statewide vote regarding St. Louis, St. Louis County and the municipalities that fall within them.

Olivette councilwoman Ruth Springer says “individuals and super PACs” are pushing for a statewide ballot measure as early as November, where all Missouri resients would vote on a possible city-county merger.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County executive Steve Stenger both spoke in favor of coordinating governments.

