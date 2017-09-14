Pham Reaches 20-20 Club, Cards Beat Reds 5-2

Tommy Pham has joined the Cardinals 20-20 club. The outfielder stole his 20th base of the season and hit his 20th home run of the campaign in the Cardinals 5-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at Busch Stadium. Luke Weaver pitched six quality innings, allowing just one unearned run to get the win (6-1). Jose Martinez keeps on hitting delivering a two run single in the third inning to give the Cards the lead for good at 2-1.

Pham is close to winning a bet he made with Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina at Spring Training. Pham bet Molina that he could hit for a .300 average, hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases, he would win a new watch from Molina. It looks like Pham will win that bet. He got his 20th HR and 20th stolen base in the victory. Pham is currenlty hitting .306 with 16 games left in the regular season. If Pham doesn't achieve these numbers, he must pay Molina $1,000.

Also from the Cardinals winning locker room is Luke Weaver on pitching in these pressure games and Jose Martinez on the showdown with the first place Cubs this weekend in Chicago.