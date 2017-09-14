× Police to show video to mom of teen found dead in freezer

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) _ Police investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside a suburban Chicago hotel freezer say they will show her mother surveillance footage from the night she died.

Rosemont police spokesman Gary Mack says Tereasa Martin, the mother of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins, will see the footage Thursday. Police say they are reviewing about 30 hours of video collected from 47 hotel cameras.

Police say they’ve interviewed a dozen people who were at the hotel when Jenkins went missing or are otherwise involved.

Jenkins’ body was found in the freezer early Sunday, about 24 hours after relatives contacted the hotel and police to report her missing. Police say she was last seen t a party at the hotel Saturday.

Jenkins’ family and others protested outside the hotel Wednesday evening.