Positive thinking can lead to longer, better life

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Do you ever find yourself in a situation and instantly your thoughts go negative? If so, Dr. Rachel Glik can help.

Her most recent blog deals with positive thoughts and how they can be a part of your mindset. She joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with solutions.

How can we catch and remove the negative:

-Get to know thoughts

Catch Negative Thoughts

Create Turnarounds

How do we practice and increase the positive:

-Practice constant positive thoughts

-Keep a list of affirming thoughts

-What would you tell a friends?

To learn more visit: DrRachelGlik.com

