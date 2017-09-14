Run Circles Around Hunger 5K this weekend in Valley Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The Circle of Concern Food Pantry in Valley Park is hosting its 4th Annual Run Circles Around Hunger 5K Run/Walk Saturday, September 16th. It's going to be fun for the whole family!

Executive Director Randi Miller joined us with their mission.

The event will raise awareness and money so that Circle may continue to provide food and other social services to its clients as its done for the past 50 years!

Circle feeds 2,000 individuals every month, 1/3 whom are children, in west St. Louis County, an area not typically thought of for hunger and poverty. Race participants are urged to bring boxed cereal to the race to help stock the food pantry`s shelves.

They can enjoy breakfast after the race with a top-your-own cereal bar featuring several kinds of cereals and a variety of flavorful toppings.

Race Location: Arnold`s Grove Trailhead Park along the banks of the scenic Meramec River

Start Time: 8 a.m. CrossFit Valley Park warm up; 8:30 a.m. race starts

The event will have live music, food, Sammy J Balloons and more! There's a $25 fee to participate.

You can register at the race from 7a.m. until 8am.

Run Circles Around Hunger 5K

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017

Arnold`s Grove Trailhead Park

Corner of Marshall Rd. and Hwy 141 in Valley Park

7 a.m. check-in, 8:00 am CrossFit Warm-Up, 8:30 a.m. Start

To learn more visit: circleofconcern.org