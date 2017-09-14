Rusty Wallace Still Cheers for His Hometown Cardinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nascar great Rusty Wallace was back in his hometown of St. Louis and took in the Cardinals game on Thursday afternoon. The former Winston Cup champion, now Nascar radio race analyst told Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, that even though he left St. Louis years ago, he still watches his Cardinals each night from his home in Charlotte, North Carolina. Wallace says he tunes in nightly on Cardinals telecasts using Direct TV. Wallace is in town for the reopening of the Nascar go kart track in Hazelwood, MO.