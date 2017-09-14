Mayor addresses St. Louis before judge rules in Stockley case



ST. LOUIS, MO — The mayor of St. Louis says the judge in the Stockley case may deliver a decision in the, “next day or so.” Mayor Lyda Krewson posted a statement to YouTube. Stockley is accused of fatally shooting Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011. The case was heard last month but it’s unclear when Judge Timothy Wilson will rule.

Activists have threatened civil disobedience if Stockley, who is white, is acquitted in the death of the black suspect.

In a previous statement Mayor Lyda Krewson says part of the reason for the uneasiness in St. Louis is that legal decisions in the St. Louis region and elsewhere have often left families and even entire communities with a sense that justice wasn’t served.

Mayor Lyda Krewson issued this transcript from a video posted to YouTube Thursday:

“Good morning. And thank you for listening.

We are now aware that the judge may issue an order in the pending Stockley case in the next day or so. I want to let you know what I know.

I don’t know exactly when the order will come, —and I don’t know what the order will say.

I do know that there continues to be a lot of anxiety and worry about the decision – and its potential impact on each of us and our city.

Chief Larry O’Toole and the police department have done extensive training and planning for the potential reactions to the order. These plans include cooperation and support from St Louis County Police, the State Highway Patrol, and the governor’s office.

The police dept will establish an area in Poelker Park – at Tucker & Market – for people who want to exercise their right to free speech. Protest is a cornerstone of our democracy.

That said… Law enforcement will do their job and follow proper protocols to stop unlawful behavior and de-escalate situations as needed. Anyone intent on violence or vandalism towards people or property will be arrested. These actions will be implemented in order to keep everyone safe.

As I’ve stated before, we may not understand our neighbor, our friends or even our family member’s reactions, but it is up to each of us to try.

To be clear: that is not condoning physical harm to others, destruction, or violence. It should not be difficult to both understand and support the right to free speech – and be clear that those who commit violent or destructive acts will face consequences. Law enforcement will take action for the few who chooses a violent or destructive path.

Thank you for listening – my thoughts are will all St Louisans.”