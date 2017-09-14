St. Louis police begin 12-hour shifts Friday before Stockley ruling

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police will begin working 12 hour shifts starting Friday. The Metropolitan Police Department of St. Louis tweets that they are extending officer’s work days in anticipation of a judge’s ruling in the Stockley murder trial. A statement released by St. Louis police says they want the department to be ready for any events that may unfold.

A group of clergy is warning about the potential for unrest if a former St. Louis police officer is acquitted of first-degree murder in the 2011 killing of a black man following a high-speed chase.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports about 25 St. Louis clergy members read a letter Friday to the judge weighing the case against Jason Stockley.

The Rev. Clinton Stancil read the clergy’s letter. He says the group doesn’t condone violence, but he predicts protests if Stockley isn’t convicted.

Stockley is charged with killing 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith, a drug suspect, after a car chase. Prosecutors allege that Stockley planted a gun in Smith’s car after he shot him.