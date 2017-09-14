St. Louis police need help to solve north city murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A north St. Louis murder continues to stump detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

According to investigators, up to nine persons of interest in two different vehicles may have been involved in the August 26 killing outside the Gas Mart on N. Broadway. With nearly five minutes of surveillance video, they hope someone out there can help crack the case.

That video actually begins down the street at the Love's Travel Stop. A white Ford Escape can be seen pulling onto the lot. Four women and two men get out and head into the McDonald’s there.

They are also looking at a silver Chevy Impala, seen pulling in next to the escape. Three men got out of that car, but more could have stayed inside the vehicle. They also entered the McDonald’s. Their faces were caught on camera as they enter the door.

Detectives hope that some of the subjects’ distinctive clothing may be enough to trigger a tip.

Not long after leaving the travel stop, the same vehicles were seen pulling into the Gas Mart. Detectives pointed to the Impala’s round headlights, spoiler, and black wheels. The Ford Escape has visible rear body damage.

Police said someone in that Impala chased down the victim's vehicle and fired the shots that took the life of a 27-year-old Georgia man.

Those in the car with the victim told police they pulled into but never stopped at the gas station because of the number of people hanging out at the pumps.

If you have any info on the subjects or the vehicles, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.