St. Louis police warn about fake social media posts before Stockley ruling

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police are warning consumers of social media that they should not believe everything they read. There is a lot of build up to a judge’s decision in the murder trial of a former St. Louis police officer.

St. Louis Police tweeted an image with this caption, “This user photoshopped our photo for a negative agenda. Be mindful that retweeting or sharing edited photos is misleading and irresponsible.”

A group of clergy is warning about the potential for unrest if a former St. Louis police officer is acquitted of first-degree murder. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports about 25 St. Louis clergy members read a letter Friday to the judge weighing the case against Jason Stockley.

The Rev. Clinton Stancil read the clergy’s letter. He says the group doesn’t condone violence, but he predicts protests if Stockley isn’t convicted.

Stockley is charged with killing 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith, a drug suspect, after a December 2011 chase. Prosecutors alleged that Stockley planted a gun in Smith’s car after he shot him.

Stockley’s trial ended Aug. 9, but it’s unclear when Judge Timothy Wilson will rule.