Taste of St. Louis Sept. 15-17 at Chesterfield Amphitheater

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The 13th Annual Taste of St. Louis is this weekend in Chesterfield. David Sandusky, from Beast Craft BBQ and K. Sonderegger, Co-Director of Taste of St. Louis joined us in the FOX 2 kitchen with a preview.

Chef David also cooked up a searing tofu, with a smoke gun!

• Free admission and free parking at Chesterfield Mall

• 30+ best restaurants in the St. Louis Region

• Free concerts of the best local St. Louis acts including Jeremiah Johnson Band, Dirty Muggs, Groove Thang and more

• The Village - 'Finders, creators, pickers', curators of vintage market days. Includes art, handmade creations, and more

• Stella Artois Culinary Stage featuring culinary showcases all weekend including the chef battle Royale competitions where 8 local chefs compete for the official 'Chef Battle Royale'

13th Annual Taste of St. Louis

September 15-17

Chesterfield Amphitheater

631 Veterans Place Drive

Chesterfield, Mo. 63017

To learn more visit: www.tastestl.com