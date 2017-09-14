Taste of St. Louis Sept. 15-17 at Chesterfield Amphitheater

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The 13th Annual Taste of St. Louis is this weekend in Chesterfield. David Sandusky, from Beast Craft BBQ and K. Sonderegger, Co-Director of Taste of St. Louis joined us in the FOX 2 kitchen with a preview.
Chef David also cooked up a searing tofu, with a smoke gun!
• Free admission and free parking at Chesterfield Mall
• 30+ best restaurants in the St. Louis Region
• Free concerts of the best local St. Louis acts including Jeremiah Johnson Band, Dirty Muggs, Groove Thang and more
• The Village - 'Finders, creators, pickers', curators of vintage market days. Includes art, handmade creations, and more
• Stella Artois Culinary Stage featuring culinary showcases all weekend including the chef battle Royale competitions where 8 local chefs compete for the official 'Chef Battle Royale'
13th Annual Taste of St. Louis
September 15-17
Chesterfield Amphitheater
631 Veterans Place Drive
Chesterfield, Mo. 63017
To learn more visit: www.tastestl.com