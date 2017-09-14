Woman ejected from Cardinals game for flashing stadium camera

ST. LOUIS, MO — A woman was escorted out of a Cardinals game at Busch Stadium after flashing the stadium camera Wednesday night. The Belleville News Democrat reports that she was not arrested.

There were over 40,000 fans in attendance at the Cardinals-Cincinnati Reds game when the unidentified woman decided to lift her shirt and bra when the stadium camera was on her. The video went to the jumbotron and fans took pics with their phones to share to social media. You can see an edited image of one of the tweets here.

The woman went viral. Many twitter users were advocating a new “Rally” trend. The stunt didn’t help the team’s chances. The Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0 on Wednesday night.

Spokesman Ron Watermon tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that, “The woman was ejected from the game for violating the ground rules for guests we have in place to ensure a family friendly environment here at the ballpark.”

The woman’s motive is unclear. Another woman attempted to distract Cardinals pitcher Brett Cecil in Miami stadium earlier this year during a game in Miami.

Never seen this at a sporting event. Here at Busch they were showing fans on the big screen and a woman flashed the camera. — Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) September 14, 2017

Rookie Tyler Mahle threw five innings, Eugenio Suarez hit a grand slam and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0 on Wednesday night.

Jesse Winker added a home run and Joey Votto had two hits and drove in a run for the Reds, who had lost four of their last five games.

The Cardinals had won four straight and eight of nine.

Mahle (1-2) tossed allowed four hits, striking out four and walking three in earning his first major league win. The right-hander, who was making his fourth career start, threw 100 pitches and was able to strand eight runners.

Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty (0-1), also a rookie right-hander, allowed three runs and four hits over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked two.