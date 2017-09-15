13 arrests, 4 injuries to officers in St. Louis Stockley protests

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police say they have made 13 arrests and that four officers have been injured in protests following the not-guilty verdict of a former white police officer charged with murder in the death of a black suspect.

St. Louis interim police Chief Lawrence O’Toole told reporters that none of the officers injured Friday was hospitalized. One had an injured hand, one was hit by a bike, one was pinned by a bike, and one was struck by a water bottle.

Police spokeswoman Schron Jackson said she didn’t know if protesters were injured but she was not aware of any reports of demonstrators being hospitalized.

Both O’Toole and Mayor Lyda Krewson said they were proud of police for showing restraint.

Hundreds of protesters are marching through city streets after a judge acquitted former St. Louis officer Jason Stockley.