Brother of Anthony Lamar Smith reacts to Stockley decision

Warning: Video contains graphic language

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A St. Louis judge on Friday found former police officer Jason Stockley not guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of black motorist Anthony Lamar Smith.

Smith's brother, Antwan Johnson, reacted to the decision.

Johnson doesn't believe the judge did his job because he's on the way to retirement. "The whole time the trial was going on that man was falling asleep at his stand." He believes he wasn't paying attention to the case and already had his mind made up before the trial started.

He says everybody downtown knew the outcome of trial before it happened. "We're not done with this case. Stockley committed a murder and he has to be held accountable for his actions."

Johnson says Stockley put him behind bars just eight days before killing his brother. "We're coming together to shut it down."

"We all need to come together as people. The justice system doesn't care about us. These laws are not made for us."

"This Court, in conscience, cannot say that the State has proven every element of murder beyond a reasonable doubt, or that the State has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant did not act in self-defense," St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson wrote in his ruling.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner said she was "disappointed" with the judge's decision. The defendant waived his right to a jury trial, meaning the ruling was left to Wilson.

Stockley, then a St. Louis officer, shot dead Anthony Lamar Smith, 24, after a police chase in December 2011 over a suspected drug deal.

Stockley pleaded not guilty, saying he acted in self-defense and believed Smith was reaching for a gun in his car. Prosecutors accused the officer of planting a silver revolver to justify the shooting.

The verdict prompted protests, with groups of demonstrators gathering in downtown St. Louis, blocking intersections and attempting to disrupt traffic on Interstate 64 before police blocked them.

Anticipation of the verdict has had St. Louis on edge and preparing for possible unrest.

"What the country needs to know is, every single person in our country, we have a right to be mad," said Al Watkins, an attorney for Smith's fiancée, Christina Wilson, after the verdict. "We have a right to disagree. We have a right to express our opinion. We have a right to protest."

"Exploit that right, don't compromise it," he said. "Stay peaceful."