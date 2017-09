Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — We continue to follow the developments of the not guilty decision handed down Friday in the murder trial of Jason Stockley.

Stockley was accused of murdering suspect Anthony Lamar Smith. Since the decision, protestors have taken to St. Louis city streets.

The reaction has had the National Guard dispatched to the area to try and keep the peace. Arrests have already been made today. Elliot Davis who continues our team coverage.