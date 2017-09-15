LIVE Updates: Reaction after Jason Stockley murder trial decision

A judge has acquitted a white former St. Louis police officer of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a black man following a high-speed chase in 2011. Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson issued his ruling Friday against 36-year-old Jason Stockley. Stockley could have been sentenced to up to life in prison without parole had he been convicted.
Stockley shot 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith five times after a high-speed chase. Stockley says he saw Smith holding a gun before the chase began, and that he felt he was in imminent danger when he opened fire. Prosecutors alleged that Stockley planted a gun in Smith’s car after he shot him. A gun in the car had the officer’s DNA on it, but not Smith’s.
"Violence will only further divide our community & set back … progress & healing we have made … we know we must do more" STLRegChamber
— Jasmine Huda (@jhuda) September 15, 2017
Just in: All @Busey Bank branches in St Louis closing their doors today in response to #JasonStockley verdict for safety of staff/customers
— Lisa Brown (@LisaBrownSTL) September 15, 2017
People march on Tucker & Market after #stl police officer Jason #Stockley found not guilty in the 2011 fatal shooting of #AnthonyLamarSmith pic.twitter.com/YudHwNYIty
— Lynden Steele (@manofsteele) September 15, 2017
Reaction to #JasonStockley not guilty verdict in killing of Anthony Lamar Smith. #STL pic.twitter.com/wRZ36NRkiU
— Robert Cohen (@kodacohen) September 15, 2017
Before Stockley killed Smith, he said "we're killing this motherf*** don't you know". He was just acquitted. Judge calls comment "ambiguous" https://t.co/3hFo53Wew9
— Gerron Jordan (@GerronJordan) September 15, 2017
Community Activist Anthony Shihad leading protests in downtown #STL. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/sJyHUpWLzY
— Lisa Hart (@LisaGHart) September 15, 2017
I am appalled at what happened to Anthony Lamar Smith, sobered by this outcome. Frustration, anger, hurt, pain, hope & love all intermingle. pic.twitter.com/nezvtIDBQC
— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) September 15, 2017
3 days ago these Black officers said one of their own, Jason Stockley, should be found guilty of murder.
He was just acquitted.
America. https://t.co/vVwTynCyab
— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 15, 2017
On the #JasonStockley verdict: "This is what white privilege looks like in America. They're killing us like dogs." https://t.co/2iqccl4CQO pic.twitter.com/2mvzZano65
— Riverfront Times (@RiverfrontTimes) September 15, 2017
Today's another reminder that all Americans are not treated equally under the law. A reminder how lives have different values in the system.
— Antonio French (@AntonioFrench) September 15, 2017
Tucker and Market. #JasonStockley pic.twitter.com/vOGkFvraCT
— Doyle Murphy (@DoyleMurphy) September 15, 2017
Helicopters overhead and protesters preparing to block Tucker downtown. pic.twitter.com/A16MzNgi0J
— Beth O'Malley (@PDBeth) September 15, 2017
Protesters begin gathering in middle of street outside St. Louis City Hall, protesting #JasonStockley verdict pic.twitter.com/4lQVkHxgJC
— Danny Wicentowski (@D_Towski) September 15, 2017
Protesters burn Cardinals jersey. One man says, "this is the breaking point" #JasonStockley pic.twitter.com/IWrFlJ8Qyl
— Danny Wicentowski (@D_Towski) September 15, 2017
"They're treating us like dogs and niggers." – Anthony Shahid, activist #StockleyVerdict pic.twitter.com/zcx8R2G0OB
— Laurie Skrivan (@LaurieSkrivan) September 15, 2017
Super helpful: timeline for the Jason Stockley: https://t.co/jlKcZVoFdT via @stltoday
— Lynden Steele (@manofsteele) September 15, 2017
My statement on the Stockley verdict. pic.twitter.com/yRWSjFezDI
— Tishaura O. Jones (@tishaura) September 15, 2017
Here's what the Judge had to say about the planted a gun allegation pic.twitter.com/9Vkcb8mcmO
— Chris Hayes (@ChrisHayesTV) September 15, 2017
People gathered in Poelker Park, downtown #STL.
"Who's streets? Our streets."
Now taking to the streets. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/jlqZxSq2sK
— Lisa Hart (@LisaGHart) September 15, 2017
Chief Lawrence M. O'Toole's Statement on Not Guilty Verdict #STLVerdict pic.twitter.com/KPrrucEHs4
— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 15, 2017
This is the part of the Judge's decision addressing the defendant's comment about killing the suspect, 45 seconds before the fatal shots. pic.twitter.com/1eSfBUJHIj
— Chris Hayes (@ChrisHayesTV) September 15, 2017
Police on bikes are on standby in downtown St. Louis
Jason Stockley was found not guilty in the shooting death of Anthony Smith https://t.co/E0copmR6V7 pic.twitter.com/lojrs9pge6
— Newsweek INT. (@Newsweek_INT) September 15, 2017
Protesters gather in the intersection of Market and Tucker in downtown St. Louis after the Stockley ruling
I stand with the peaceful protestors, clergy and activists whose voices rise up, demanding justice for us all. 2/2
— Jamilah Nasheed (@SenatorNasheed) September 15, 2017
No verdict could bring back Anthony Lamar Smith. But this one lays bare the integrity and accountability missing from our justice system.1/2
— Jamilah Nasheed (@SenatorNasheed) September 15, 2017
Just saw this on the Jason Stockley CaseNet file: pic.twitter.com/uBKJqC6uOR
— Jason Rosenbaum (@jrosenbaum) September 15, 2017
Michael Brown's father and others are downtown following #stockley guilty verdict pic.twitter.com/Vlg1jqgeh3
— Ryan P. Delaney (@rpatrickdelaney) September 15, 2017
Stockley verdict will be among StLouis Judge Tim Wilson's last decisions on the bench | https://t.co/XpREMkhd50 https://t.co/o2QVsrb1Be
— Agent Haas (@TerryHaas1) September 15, 2017
Smith family atty Al Watkins: "Personally, I'm appalled. Professionally, I understand the judge's decision."
— Robert Patrick (@rxpatrick) September 15, 2017
StL prosecutor @KimGardnerSTL announces #Stockley acquitted in murder case; calls for new investigative body on PD shootings @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/NmfWEyiECD
— Andy Banker (@andybankertv) September 15, 2017
Here, the Black Police Union of St. Louis gave 21 reasons why Jason Stockley should be found guilty of murder.
He was, of course, acquitted https://t.co/8HPe8R4g7i
— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 15, 2017
Circuit atty. Kimberley Gardner: "I remain committed to holding people accountable for violating the law."
— Kevin Steincross (@KevinStx) September 15, 2017
Al Watkins now live on Fox2 discussing the judge's not guilty decision. pic.twitter.com/NJu6wh3Jv1
— Chris Hayes (@ChrisHayesTV) September 15, 2017
Fmr @SLMPD ofc #JasonStockley was charged w/1st degree murder in '11 death of Anthony Lamar Smith. After 5wk judge rules not guilty @FOX2now
— Katie Kormann (@KatieKormann) September 15, 2017
