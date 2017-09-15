Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter – Over St. Louis

LIVE Updates: Reaction after Jason Stockley murder trial decision

Posted 9:25 am, September 15, 2017, by and , Updated at 09:27AM, September 15, 2017

A judge has acquitted a white former St. Louis police officer of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a black man following a high-speed chase in 2011. Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson issued his ruling Friday against 36-year-old Jason Stockley. Stockley could have been sentenced to up to life in prison without parole had he been convicted.

Stockley shot 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith five times after a high-speed chase. Stockley says he saw Smith holding a gun before the chase began, and that he felt he was in imminent danger when he opened fire. Prosecutors alleged that Stockley planted a gun in Smith’s car after he shot him. A gun in the car had the officer’s DNA on it, but not Smith’s.

Joe Millitzer September 15, 201710:15 am

Joe Millitzer September 15, 201710:11 am

Joe Millitzer September 15, 201710:11 am

Joe Millitzer September 15, 20179:59 am

Joe Millitzer September 15, 20179:58 am

Joe Millitzer September 15, 20179:57 am

Joe Millitzer September 15, 20179:57 am

Joe Millitzer September 15, 20179:57 am


Danielle Scruggs September 15, 20179:52 am

Danielle Scruggs September 15, 20179:52 am

Danielle Scruggs September 15, 20179:52 am

Danielle Scruggs September 15, 20179:50 am

Danielle Scruggs September 15, 20179:49 am

Danielle Scruggs September 15, 20179:48 am

Joe Millitzer September 15, 20179:48 am

Joe Millitzer September 15, 20179:47 am

Joe Millitzer September 15, 20179:43 am

Danielle Scruggs September 15, 20179:42 am

Joe Millitzer September 15, 20179:42 am

Danielle Scruggs September 15, 20179:41 am

Danielle Scruggs September 15, 20179:40 am

Danielle Scruggs September 15, 20179:39 am

Danielle Scruggs September 15, 20179:39 am

Danielle Scruggs September 15, 20179:38 am

Danielle Scruggs September 15, 20179:38 am

Joe Millitzer September 15, 20179:37 am

Protesters burn a Cardinals jersey in downtown St. Louis. They say the sweatshirt represents the American flag

Joe Millitzer September 15, 20179:33 am

Police on bikes are on standby in downtown St. Louis

Danielle Scruggs September 15, 20179:33 am

Joe Millitzer September 15, 20179:32 am

Protesters gather in the intersection of Market and Tucker in downtown St. Louis after the Stockley ruling

Danielle Scruggs September 15, 20179:32 am

Danielle Scruggs September 15, 20179:32 am

Danielle Scruggs September 15, 20179:31 am

Danielle Scruggs September 15, 20179:30 am

Danielle Scruggs September 15, 20179:30 am

Joe Millitzer September 15, 20179:30 am

Danielle Scruggs September 15, 20179:30 am

Danielle Scruggs September 15, 20179:30 am

Joe Millitzer September 15, 20179:28 am

Joe Millitzer September 15, 20179:28 am

Joe Millitzer September 15, 20179:28 am

Joe Millitzer September 15, 20179:27 am