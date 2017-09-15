Micheal Brown Sr. reacts to Stockley not guilty ruling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Michael Brown Sr. shares his reaction to a judge ruling. A judge on Friday found 36-year-old Jason Stockley not guilty in the 2011 death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. Several hundred protesters were marching in the streets of downtown St. Louis within hours of the verdict being released.

"It brings back a whole lot of feelings, you know. I can imagine what his mother is going through. I went through the same thing,"

A St. Louis activist says he's disappointed but not surprised by the acquittal of a white former police officer in the shooting death of a black man.

Among the protesters was the Rev. Clinton Stancil, who is black. He's a pastor at Wayman AME Church in St. Louis. He says, ``Cops again are able to shoot our people down with impunity.''

Stockley shot 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith five times after a high-speed chase. Prosecutors alleged Stockley planted a gun in Smith's car after he shot him.