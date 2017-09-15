Three St. Louis officers injured during Central West End protest

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police say three officers have been injured during a protest in the Central West End. Police tweet, “Transported to a hospital for serious injury sustained from brick thrown at him at Kingshighway & Waterman.”

Two of the injured officers have been taken to the hospital. The third officer was injured but refused treatment.

Officer is being transported to a hospital for serious injury sustained from brick thrown at him at Kingshighway & Waterman. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017

Cops getting out of vehicles on KingshighwY with batons #STLVerdict — Mike Faulk (@Mike_Faulk) September 16, 2017

Protesters have broken a front window and splattered red paint at St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home, and police have responded in force, using tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Several hundred chanting protesters marched to the house Friday night following the earlier acquittal of a former poice officer in a 2011 shooting death. Two rang the doorbell but no one responded.

After the window was broken, police in bullet-proof vests and helmets arrived and demanded that the protesters get off the lawn and out of the street in front of the house.

Several dozen more officers with shields and full riot gear later arrived and forced the protesters down the street toward another equally large group of police in full riot gear. One man resisted and was arrested.

Shortly before the window was broken one of the protesters said over a bullhorn, “we think we have the right house.”

The protests began Friday morning after a white former St. Louis officer was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a black suspect.