Person under arrest for damaging police vehicle during protest

ST. LOUIS, MO — One person is under arrest for damaging a police vehicle in downtown St. Louis during a protest following the Stockley ruling. Police say that someone was taken into custody at around 11am at Washington and 14th street. He is charged with destruction of property and failure to obey.

Several businesses and schools in or near downtown St. Louis closed early after a judge’s verdict acquitting a white police officer in the death of black motorist was announced.

Wells Fargo Advisors, brokeage and investment firm Stifel and Nestle Purina PetCare all sent thousands of employees home Friday after a judge acquitted former officer Jason Stockley in the death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

Activists were gathering downtown to protest the verdict and officials were concerned about the potential for unrest.

Several schools also closed early and postponed events scheduled for Friday.

And an Alzheimer’s Walk scheduled for Saturday in downtown St. Louis was postponed.