Police share images of the items that protesters are throwing at them

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police have shared images of the items that demonstrators are throwing at them. They tweet, “Rocks & water bottles have been thrown at our officers throughout the day. Officers used great restraint.”

St. Louis police are saying they no longer consider a protest at a downtown intersection peaceful and they’re asking that demonstrators leave the area.

Protesters had surrounded a police vehicle in front of the old police building near Tucker Boulevard and Clark Avenue and were damaging it with rocks. Police approached and tried to secure the vehicle and protesters threw rocks and pieces of curbing at them. Police then used pepper spray on the protesters.

In a tweet, the police department said the protesters were ignoring commands and violating the law and were subject to arrest.

Hundreds of protesters are marching through city streets after a judge announced Friday that white former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley was not guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith, a black suspect.