Police use mace in confrontation with protesters in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — Multiple videos on social media show police using pepper spray on protesters in downtown St. Louis. Police say that officers were attempting to get off buses. There were being blocked by demonstrators at Tucker & Spruce. Authorities say rocks were being thrown at the buses.

Demonstrators are marching after a judge ruled former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley not guilty of murder.

Police make their first few arrests because folks were blocking a bus that contained other officers. #JasonStockley pic.twitter.com/Iq8U4PUYJC — Christian P. Bryant (@BryantCP) September 15, 2017

Protestor maced near Tucker and Clark. pic.twitter.com/eKWbuXn5RH — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) September 15, 2017

This protester just got pepper sprayed. pic.twitter.com/1qt1PGVaI1 — P. Kim Bui (@kimbui) September 15, 2017

Dozens of protesters are facing off with police in riot gear in downtown St. Louis after blocking a bus filled with officers.

The protests come after a judge announced Friday that Jason Stockley was not guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

Hundreds of protesters are marching through city streets.

A smaller group stood in front of a city bus filled with officers in riot gear, blocking it from moving forward. The bus backed up and protesters again tried to stop it, with a few throwing water bottles. The bus moved less than a block before police in riot ger began pushing back the crowd.

Stockley shot 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith five times after a high-speed chase. Prosecutors alleged Stockley planted a gun in Smith's car after he shot him.