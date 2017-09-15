Protester explains why he is marching after the Stockley ruling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A protester tells FOX 2's Lisa Hart why he is marching in the streets of downtown St. Louis. He says that he will be boycotting businesses that are not owned by African Americans. He wants a peaceful protest that leads to action.

Another St. Louis activist says he's disappointed but not surprised by the acquittal of a white former police officer in the shooting death of a black man.

A judge on Friday found 36-year-old Jason Stockley not guilty in the 2011 death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. Several hundred protesters were marching in the streets of downtown St. Louis within hours of the verdict being released.

Among the protesters was the Rev. Clinton Stancil, who is black. He's a pastor at Wayman AME Church in St. Louis. He says, ``Cops again are able to shoot our people down with impunity.''

Stockley shot 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith five times after a high-speed chase. Prosecutors alleged Stockley planted a gun in Smith's car after he shot him.