Protesters begin to gather after not guilty verdict

ST. LOUIS (AP) _About a dozen protesters have gathered near the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis after a judge acquitted a white former St. Louis police officer of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a black man following a 2011 chase.

Protesters are shouting that the Friday verdict is unfair and that they want justice.

Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson issued his ruling against 36-year-old Jason Stockley. Stockley could have been sentenced to up to life in prison without parole had he been convicted.

Stockley shot 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith five times after a hih-speed chase. Stockley says he saw Smith holding a gun before the chase began, and that he felt he was in imminent danger.

Prosecutors alleged Stockley planted a gun in Smith’s car after he shot him.

I am appalled at what happened to Anthony Lamar Smith, sobered by this outcome. Frustration, anger, hurt, pain, hope & love all intermingle. pic.twitter.com/nezvtIDBQC — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) September 15, 2017

People gathered in Poelker Park, downtown #STL.

"Who's streets? Our streets."

Now taking to the streets. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/jlqZxSq2sK — Lisa Hart (@LisaGHart) September 15, 2017

My statement on the Stockley verdict. pic.twitter.com/yRWSjFezDI — Tishaura O. Jones (@tishaura) September 15, 2017

No verdict could bring back Anthony Lamar Smith. But this one lays bare the integrity and accountability missing from our justice system.1/2 — Jamilah Nasheed (@SenatorNasheed) September 15, 2017