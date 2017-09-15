Protesters begin to gather after not guilty verdict

ST. LOUIS (AP) _About a dozen protesters have gathered near the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis after a judge acquitted a white former St. Louis police officer of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a black man following a 2011 chase.
Protesters are shouting that the Friday verdict is unfair and that they want justice.
Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson issued his ruling against 36-year-old Jason Stockley. Stockley could have been sentenced to up to life in prison without parole had he been convicted.
Stockley shot 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith five times after a hih-speed chase. Stockley says he saw Smith holding a gun before the chase began, and that he felt he was in imminent danger.
Prosecutors alleged Stockley planted a gun in Smith’s car after he shot him.