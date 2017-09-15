Scary moments for a FOX 2 reporter during a Stockley protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — FOX 2's Dan Gray got caught up in the demonstrations Friday afternoon. Other media outlets picked up the incident that also involved his photographer Tauna Price.

Gray was hit by three water bottles, one in the back of the head and two in the shirt. They were angry, in his face and yelling.

"I understand their frustration I understand their anger, " said Dan Gray. "Perhaps they needed someone to vent it to."

One protester had been taunting the reporter and photographer all day. He was complaining about the media. The man told Dan Gray that he has been covering crime in St. Louis for over 30 years. He had been covering black on black crime for decades and, "didn't do anything."

That is when the crowd turned on the journalists. He was surrounded by the crowd. That is when a group swooped in to protect them. They walked the two to a safe place on Market Street. The crown began to diminish as they walked away.

"We are OK. We are fine," said Dan Gray.