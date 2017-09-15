Schools, events cancel ahead of Stockley decision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _There are several closings throughout the city ahead of the anticipated ruling by the judge regarding the Jason Stockley murder trial. The Eagleton Federal Courthouse is closed today.

The Alzheimer's Association Walk, scheduled for September 16 in downtown St. Louis, has been postponed. Organizers say they've been informed by the city that there will be limited police personnel and first responders available to assist at the walk.

Also, there is no school today at Bishop DuBourg High School, St. Mary's High School, Preclarus Master Academy and Cardinal Ritter College Prep. Ritter's football game with Duchesne High School and St. Mary's football game with St. Francis Borgia Regional High School have been rescheduled to tomorrow morning.

Preparations for possible protests are set in St. Louis, where a judge may rule Friday in the murder trial of a white former police officer who fatally shot a black suspect.

Jason Stockley’s first-degree murder trial concluded Aug. 9 and St. Louis has been on edge awaiting Judge Timothy Wilson’s ruling.

Stockley testified he shot Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011 because he thought the drug suspect was reaching for a gun. Prosecutors say Stockley planted the weapon.

Media reports and reparation announcements from officials indicate that Wilson may rule Friday. Gov. Eric Greitens has the National Guard on standby. Police are working 12-hour shifts, starting Friday. All downtown courthouses will be closed, including the federal courthouse.

Greitens and Mayor Lyda Krewson are urging calm. Also asking for peace is Smith’s fiance, Christina Wilson.

For additional information on closures visit: http://fox2now.com/weather/closings/

Related story: Everything you need to know about the Jason Stockley murder case