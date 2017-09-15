Sherri Shepherd ‘Wiser, Prettier, Funnier & Tired’ tour at Helium Comedy Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _You know our next guest from years appearing on ABC's The View, countless sitcoms and Dancing with the Stars. She's an author, business woman and EMMY award-winner.

It's no wonder her comedy tour is called, Wiser, Prettier, Funnier, Tired!

Sherri Shepherd is appearing at the Helium Comedy Club this weekend. She joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with a preview.

Sherri Shepherd: Wiser, Prettier, Funnier & Tired Comedy Tour

September 15 - 7:30 p.m. & 10:00 p.m.

September 16 - 7:30 p.m. & 10:00 p.m.

Helium Comedy Club

1151 St Louis Galleria St.

Richmond Heights

314-727-1260

To learn more visit: St-louis.heliumcomedy.com