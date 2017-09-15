Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Sherri Shepherd ‘Wiser, Prettier, Funnier & Tired’ tour at Helium Comedy Club

Posted 1:40 pm, September 15, 2017, by , Updated at 01:39PM, September 15, 2017

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _You know our next guest from years appearing on ABC's The View, countless sitcoms and Dancing with the Stars. She's an author, business woman and EMMY award-winner.

It's no wonder her comedy tour is called, Wiser, Prettier, Funnier, Tired!

Sherri Shepherd is appearing at the Helium Comedy Club this weekend. She joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with a preview.

Sherri Shepherd: Wiser, Prettier, Funnier & Tired Comedy Tour
September 15 - 7:30 p.m. & 10:00 p.m.
September 16 - 7:30 p.m. & 10:00 p.m.
Helium Comedy Club
1151 St Louis Galleria St.
Richmond Heights
314-727-1260

To learn more visit: St-louis.heliumcomedy.com